SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - After months of planning, the city of Spring Hill's emergency dispatch department is joining forces with Williamson County.
Spring Hill's dispatch officially consolidated with Williamson County's Department of Emergency Communications on Jan. 2.
The process to make this happen went on for about 18 months.
Williamson County was already providing the latest technology that Spring Hill needed.
Now, the emergency dispatch departments for Franklin, Spring Hill and Williamson County all operate inside the same building.
Right now, there are six Spring Hill dispatchers who transferred over to Williamson County's dispatch.
This change is expected to save money - approximately more than $350,000 each year - and improve the speed of emergency response times.
"If that person is changing jurisdictions, that's a phone call every time we need to notify the next dispatch to tell that next police department," said Stephen Martini, director of Williamson County's Department of Communications. "Having everyone in the same room, it's not a phone call. We're on the same system, it's turning to your neighbor, telling them, look out for this or that. The efficiency is moving that much quicker."
Communication officials say that the 911 dispatch will serve all of Spring Hill, even those who are on the Maury County side of the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.