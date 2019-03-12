SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - The Crossings Circle North Bridge project began in Spring Hill on Tuesday.
The city will build a bridge that connects The Crossings shopping center and the new Columns development.
This will create a second entrance and exit for both developments.
The work is happening south of the Arby’s on one side of the creek to the north of the Olive Garden on the other side.
Work should be complete by Dec. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.