SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - Spring Hill’s Board of Mayor and Alderman passed tax increases to fund capital projects on first reading on Tuesday night.
The board said the increases will be used to improve projects for needed infrastructure, including large transportation projects and construction of future city buildings.
The board will continue the increases on final reading on April 15.
If approved, there will be a phased-in 40-cent property tax increase to fund a 10-year capital improvement plan.
The local portion of the sales tax on the Maury County side of Spring Hill would increase from 2.25 percent to 2.75 percent.
Impact fees that can affect businessowners and homeowners that is a separate fee from property tax could lead to a 67 percent increase in the first year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.