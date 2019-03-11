NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Spring break is here for many, which is causing a lot more foot traffic than normal at Nashville International Airport.
Over the last couple of days, BNA has been seeing long lines because of spring breakers - not just because of people leaving but also visitors heading to Nashville.
Prices for destinations like Florida and Mexico increase around this time, so now travel experts advise more affordable destinations, such as Nashville.
So, if you're traveling this month, expect a lot of foot traffic at the airport and more tourists visiting Music City.
FYI: Projections are showing a higher-than-normal passenger volume day tomorrow. Get here early! And know your parking options. More info here: https://t.co/HVXDFvaUo3 https://t.co/OLKGhEFhBF— Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) March 10, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.