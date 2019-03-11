bna lines
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Spring break is here for many, which is causing a lot more foot traffic than normal at Nashville International Airport.

Over the last couple of days, BNA has been seeing long lines because of spring breakers - not just because of people leaving but also visitors heading to Nashville.

Prices for destinations like Florida and Mexico increase around this time, so now travel experts advise more affordable destinations, such as Nashville.

So, if you're traveling this month, expect a lot of foot traffic at the airport and more tourists visiting Music City.

