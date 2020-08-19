NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Fall is just around the corner, which means cold and flu season are as well. With coronavirus still spreading rapidly, how do you know if you have COVID-19 or the common cold?
Cough, sore throat and body aches are all symptoms of the common cold, but also of coronavirus.
"There are certain symptoms such as the loss of taste or smell that are very specific to COVID-19."
Coronavirus can also come with shortness of breath and fever, but it can take some time to feel those symptoms.
"We can see infection as soon as two days, but as late as 14 days as well."
The symptoms can mimic those of the flu as well, and with flu season close by, doctors and medical experts say don't wait.
If you feel sick, no matter what your list of symptoms, stay home - especially this year.
"Nobody should be going anywhere if they even think they have a mild cold."
Even if you're not sure what you have, quarantine until your symptoms are gone.
COVID-19 and the flu can last a week, and although they're different viruses, you can use the same methods to prevent contracting them.
"You don't touch your face. You wash your hands frequently for about 20 seconds."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.