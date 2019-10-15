NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Volunteers from the Titans, Predators, Sounds, and Nashville Soccer Club sorted food for Second Harvest on Tuesday.
Second Harvest distributes food to 490 other nonprofits in in Middle and West Tennessee.
The CEO of Second Harvest Nancy Keil said this is an important event for the organization.
“They’re going to sort some nonperishable items, they’re going to do kids backpacks, and they’re also going to sort some frozen meats as well,” Keil said.
The event was held right before the organization gears up for the holiday season.
“Not only can they help sort that food and the food that we do need for the holidays, but also share our mission to feed hungry people and work to solve hunger issues in our community,” Keil said.
If you want to volunteer or give to Second Harvest go to https://www.secondharvestmidtn.org/
