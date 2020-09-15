Sports betting coming to life in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The countdown is on before sports betting launches in Tennessee.  

News4 spoke with Allan Bell who is a sports commentator in Nashville. 

He said the excitement has been building for sports wagering since the law passed in July of 2019. 

“What you're going to see is a boom in terms of initial betting and initial excitement social media wise,” Bell said. 

The Tennessee Lottery Corporation is putting the final touches on the process. They’re the regulators for sports betting in the state. 

“The law has not changed at all. What has changed is the landscape of sports across the country,” Rebecca Hargrove, President and CEO of the Tennessee Lottery said.  

Hargrove said the urgency to get going slowed down during the pandemic. The reason was a lack of sports this summer, but Hargrove said they continued moving forward anyway. 

“It’s better to be right than in a hurry. It’s better to be safe. It’s better to make sure everyone is vetted accurately and completely and that’s been our process,” Hargrove said. 

The goal is to go online starting November 1.  

So far, they have four complete applications from operators. Those are the places you can place your bets online and more could be on the horizon. 

“It's really going to bring another aspect to sports fandom that i think everyone is going to enjoy whether you're in on it or not,” Bell said. 

Ultimately, the sports wagering committee of the lottery board of directors will have the final say. 

They’ll be having a special meeting on September 23. 

