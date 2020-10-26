NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Legal, online sports betting is making its way to Tennessee.
Starting in November, Tennessee will become the first state in the nation to adopt online interactive and mobile-only wagering.
"There’s a lot of enthusiasm I think across pro teams (in Tennessee)," DraftKings co-owner Matt Kalish said, who is bringing his online gambling business to Tennessee.
Tennessee will join Arkansas and Mississippi as the only southern states that allow sports betting.
"I don’t think anyone really knows what the ceiling looks like," Kalish said. "We are also excited to see kind of this mobile first mobile only sports booking experience."
Tennessee will surely benefit, on top of the 20 percent revenue tax, there is a $750,000 licensing fee for companies like DraftKings.
"A large chunk of revenue share going through this tax is going into the coffers of the state," Kalish said.
"If you think about the surrounding states, no one has regulation or open up sports book betting. You may see also residence coming across the border into Tennessee (to place bets)."
Before November, fantasy sports was the avenue to profit off of games.
But sports betting was a different type of ballgame to get approved in Tennessee.
"Fantasy sports is predominantly skill-based sports betting. I think is a much different outlet. I think it’s a lot more team centric when you’re betting on teams to win teams to cover points. There’s also some big payout potential that attract people," Kalish said.
The Tennessee Lottery Board will regulate this new state activity to keep it as safe as possible.
“With consumer protection we are able to get a much better grasp on consumer behavior and as a result we would be able to detect any anomalous unhealthy behavior like from a responsible gaming standpoint."
On November 1, Tennessee will join 18 other states with legalized sports gambling.
You must be 21 years or older to participate.
If you have a gambling addition, call 1-800-522-4700.
