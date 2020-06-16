NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Sounds, in conjunction with ballpark catering partner Centerplate, have announced "Third and Home" will open Friday, June 26 at 5 p.m.
The 7,000 square foot sports bar, located at 919 3rd Ave N. features a one-of-a-kind view of First Horizon Park and the Nashville skyline. Third and Home is located on the top floor of the building immediately east of First Horizon Park. The bar also boasts 1,500 square feet of patio space.
Third and Home is also working to open in accordance with the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County's Phase Two or Three of the Roadmap for Reopening Nashville. The bar will adhere to the following guidelines:
- Open at ¾ capacity (Phase Two) or full capacity (Phase Three).
- Bar area remains closed (Phase Two) or open at half capacity; no standing at bars (Phase Three).
- All employees will be required to wear a face mask.
- Employees screened daily for respiratory symptoms and consequently sent home with any symptoms present.
- All surfaces cleaned with Ecolab Peroxide Multi Surface Cleaner and Disinfectant after every use.
- Post information about health precautions for patrons and staff. Reduce the number of people using elevators, provide hand sanitizer to the extent possible.
- Third and Home strongly encourages limiting the use of cash for payment and highly recommends debit and/or credit options to limit hand-to-hand interaction.
Third and Home will be a year-round venue and features a bar with a variety of local and regional beers on tap, as well as popular liquors and wines. The second-floor bar area will feature 28 65-inch televisions and three 260-inch screens to view all sports and events being broadcast.
Beginning on Saturday, June 27, Third and Home will open at 11 a.m. and close at bar time. Full food and drink menus can be found here.
More details can be found here.
