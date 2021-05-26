WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Spirit Airlines is pulling out of a deal that would have brought hundreds of jobs to Williamson County and invested millions into Middle Tennessee.
Officials with the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development say Spirit will not move forward with relocating their operations control center.
News4 was told no grant money was given out to Spirit ahead of the relocation.
Back in February 2020 Spirit Airlines originally committed to bringing over 350 jobs to the Midstate and invest more than $11 million into the area.
