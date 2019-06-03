NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville International Airport and Spirit Airlines announced on Monday the airlines will be adding daily non-stop service to six cities.
Spirit will begin non-stop daily service from Nashville to Baltimore/Washington, Fort Lauderdale, FL, New Orleans, Las Vegas and Orlando, FL, on Oct. 10 and service to Tampa, FL, on Nov. 5.
Spirit President and CEO Ted Christie presented a video to the audience at the Airports Council International North America JumpStart Conference at the JW Marriott Nashville.
“I’m certainly proud to be here today and to announce Nashville and the issue of our network. We’ve worked hard to get here and I’m certainly excited,” said Christie. “Peronally, as you noticed, I’m a big music fan and this is a big music town.”
Airport officials said adding Spirit Airlines is just another step forward in their vision to being the best.
