According to state law, it is illegal to allow a dog to be unleashed unless the dog is on your own property, in a dog park, or under very strict voice control.
In Nashville, Metro Animal Control has issued more than 10 times the number of citations for dogs not leashed in 2018 than in 2015.
"They can't start out on your property and see a friend down the street and decide to run off the property. That still doesn't count. That means the animal is running at large," said Lauren Bluestone, director of Metro Animal Control.
In 2015, Metro Animal Control issued 50 citations for dogs at large. So far in 2018, Animal Control has written 530 tickets.
"The citizens of Nashville are not putting up with it and being more vocal about it whether it be on social media or calling us," said Bluestone. "It happens on a daily basis."
The ticket for a dog running at large is $50. Most owners also have to pay court costs. It's ultimately up to a judge to decide the punishment.
"We've had the judge decide several times just for running at large to have the dogs confiscated and the owners not getting their dog back. We have had that. It's an extreme case and it's rare, but it's something that has happened," said Bluestone.
Sam Mitchell takes his dog to the dog park so he can run without a leash.
"He's on his leash pretty much unless he's in the house, the backyard, somewhere that's fenced in because he's a dog that likes to roam," said Mitchell.
Mitchell believes keeping dogs on a leash is more for the animal's protection.
"Especially around Nashville there's a lot of traffic, so if the dog were to wander out or not paying attention or something, something could happen to it and hurt it pretty significantly, which would be awful," said Mitchell.
He says he understands the need for the law and appreciates other dog owners keeping their dogs on a leash.
"There needs to be some kind of consequences if you're letting your dog out, especially if there were a situation to happen," said Mitchell. "I don't have any problem with it. It hasn't affected me."
You can find a list of the dog parks in Nashville and their hours here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.