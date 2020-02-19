A spider monkey at the Nashville Zoo grabbed a visitor's phone.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Call it monkey business.

A spider monkey at the Nashville Zoo got away with another visitors iPhone. News4 viewer Alston Prater sent the video that shows the spider monkey, whose name is Sandy, playing with a visitor's iPhone. 

However, Sandy seems to lose interest in the phone when he drops it. Fortunately, zoo keepers were able to get the phone back to its rightful owner. 

As a side note, a zoo spokesperson also said Sandy found the security on the new iPhone 11 to be much better than the older versions, which is why he probably lost interest in the first place. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.