NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Call it monkey business.
A spider monkey at the Nashville Zoo got away with another visitors iPhone. News4 viewer Alston Prater sent the video that shows the spider monkey, whose name is Sandy, playing with a visitor's iPhone.
However, Sandy seems to lose interest in the phone when he drops it. Fortunately, zoo keepers were able to get the phone back to its rightful owner.
As a side note, a zoo spokesperson also said Sandy found the security on the new iPhone 11 to be much better than the older versions, which is why he probably lost interest in the first place.
