NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Spero Dei Church is making Nashville its new home.
On Sunday, members broke ground on the church just off Charlotte Avenue. The church will serve the Sylvan Park area.
The pastor says the church has a new kind of approach to Christianity. Members spray-painted words and messages on the walls of the building about what the church means to them.
"We want this church to keep its quaintness, it's sacredness, but then we also want to update it as well. What we most of all want to give back is love and compassion and serve the Sylvan Park and the nations area. Absolutely it's about giving back," Rev. David Moses Perez, of Spero Dei Church, said.
Renovations to the church are expected to wrap up in April of next year.
