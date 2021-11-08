NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Speedway Motorsports and Dover Motorsports reached an agreement Monday in which Speedway Motorsports acquires Dover Motorsports.
Speedway Motorsports has been trying to get the lease for the Nashville Fairgrounds race track.
Before the deal, Dover Motorsport owned Nashville Superspeedway.
The new deal could be another step to get NASCAR back at the Fairgrounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.