LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - More space is being bought at the Speedway Industrial Park in Wilson County for companies to continue growing.
Since 2018 when development began, the park has expanded to almost 800 acres wide.
Panattoni Development Company is the latest buyer, purchasing 378 more acres, and Amazon now leasing a second building on the property, expected to be around 250,000 square feet.
"They really have done a great job over the past several years on taking that property and turning it into something that’s been really fantastic for us," Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto says. "That property you know was originally not on the tax roll. They are quality buildings with quality jobs."
Amazon's second building will be used to sort packages, employing more than 500 full and part-time employees. It is expected to open later this year.
"Amazon I think is on their fourth building here mainly because we are at a tremendous location. We are within 650 miles of 75 percent of all the US market," Hutto told News 4 Thursday.
Along with the reopening of the Superspeedway, this gives the area another upgrade, that had little activity just five years ago.
"Both of them were two trains coming in different directions, to be honest with you," Hutto said. "I don’t think the day-to-day is a traffic issue at all right now because the infrastructure out there is really nice and really broad."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.