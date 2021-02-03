NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A bill aiming to lower speed limits on thousands of Nashville streets is headed to Mayor Cooper's desk for his signature.

The sweeping bill passed on its third and final reading in Metro Council's meeting Tuesday night.

The bill sought to lower speed limits in some Nashville neighborhoods from 30 mph to 25 mph.

Its passage comes after two years of seeing a record number of pedestrians being struck and killed by cars.

The bill passed on its third and final reading, but did not earn total support.

"We don't have enough police officers right now to do all the work that we ask them to do so I'm not gonna add more to the plate of our officers so I'm not going to be supporting this at this time," At-large Councilmember Steve Glover said.

"I work closely with the east precinct, they've focused on this in 30 miles per hour zones right now so this is something I believe will work well with the police efforts and its really going to make a people safe," said Councilmember Emily Benedict, District 7.

As for the cost, its estimated that replacing speed limit signs will total an $85,000 price tag.

Broken down, parts and materials will cost about $65,000 and labor and overtime an estimated $15,000.

Another $10,000 is set aside for incidental expenses.

Metro Council also decided to push back the debate on license plate readers until April, and passed a resolution to extend "Sidewalk Café" permits for Nashville restaurants.

To see a full interactive map of the streets affected by the ordinance click here.