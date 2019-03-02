Today the US women’s national soccer team faced off against England at Nissan stadium, but today's game had a special twist.
The theme of this entire cup is She Believes. Each iconic woman on the field chose a name of someone they look up to and that name was on the back of each of their jerseys. In honor of the theme, I asked people going to the game who they look up to.
“Mia hamm. I looked up to her when I was little playing soccer. I think it’s great that these little girls get to see the women’s team come to different cities so they can see them.”
“Mia hamm. Definitely Mia hamm. She was one of the first people I saw when I started watching soccer.”
The women selected by the players on the other hand range from pop culture sensations to historic figures in our society. Some that stood out were mother Teresa, Beyoncé, robin Roberts, Serena Williams and Nashville’s very own Carrie Underwood.
Today was about far more than the players on the field.
In the past four years, the She Believes campaign has grown to be a special bond between the women throughout the league and the fans who look up to them. These players inspire thousands across the world to chase their dreams and never stop working no matter what anyone says.
The She Believes campaign started in 2015 with that exact goal in mind. To encourage females to be leaders and follow their dreams. The women on the field tonight did just that.
