NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An effort to keep you from suing a business over COVID-19 might become a reality.

It'll take state lawmakers coming back to Nashville for a special session.

“The big issue right now is whether they can make it retroactive or it has to start when they pass it. There's some questions as to whether it's constitutional if it's retroactive for people that have already been hurt, had problems or issues before the law is passed,” Jim Higgins, a personal injury attorney said.

Lt. Governor Randy McNally believes the issue is enough for a special session. He sent a series of tweets on Friday.

Higgins said the proposal would need some changes first.

"The intentions are great to cut down on COVID lawsuits. We think the reality of it is it's so broad that every business, every insurance company, every nursing home is going to use it to defend any kind of lawsuit that comes up over the next year or two,” Higgins said.

Ultimately, it would be up to Governor Bill Lee to decide if state lawmakers will return to Nashville.

His office sent News4 a statement on Monday:

“Conversations about the prospect of special session are ongoing and we will have more to say about that this week.”

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.