NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An effort to keep you from suing a business over COVID-19 might become a reality.
It'll take state lawmakers coming back to Nashville for a special session.
“The big issue right now is whether they can make it retroactive or it has to start when they pass it. There's some questions as to whether it's constitutional if it's retroactive for people that have already been hurt, had problems or issues before the law is passed,” Jim Higgins, a personal injury attorney said.
Lt. Governor Randy McNally believes the issue is enough for a special session. He sent a series of tweets on Friday.
If a pressing need for a special session exists, it is for one issue and one issue only. That issue is COVID-19 liability protection. This pandemic brought burdens upon us all but nothing like what has befallen small business owners. Many are teetering on the edge of bankruptcy.— Randy McNally (@ltgovmcnally) June 19, 2020
I would absolutely support a call for a special session by our governor for this issue and this issue alone. As a matter of fact, Leader @SenJohnson and I discussed that very prospect with @GovBillLee in his office last night shortly after the legislation was defeated.— Randy McNally (@ltgovmcnally) June 19, 2020
Higgins said the proposal would need some changes first.
"The intentions are great to cut down on COVID lawsuits. We think the reality of it is it's so broad that every business, every insurance company, every nursing home is going to use it to defend any kind of lawsuit that comes up over the next year or two,” Higgins said.
Ultimately, it would be up to Governor Bill Lee to decide if state lawmakers will return to Nashville.
His office sent News4 a statement on Monday:
“Conversations about the prospect of special session are ongoing and we will have more to say about that this week.”
