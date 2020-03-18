NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)- Special Olympics Tennessee has announced it will be suspending all sports training and competition events through May 31 amid coronavirus concerns.
SOTN announced the suspension includes the 2020 State Simmer Games, all local competitions and training, all fundraising activities and the TSSAA Unified Track and Field State Championships.
The decision was made after Special Olympics International spoke with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and after reviewing the latest guidance from the World Health Organization.
Special Olympics is committed to remaining vigilant and taking all necessary proactive steps to protect athletes, staff, coaches, volunteers and communities. A list of frequently asked questions on virus prevention and control is available here.
The situation will be reevaluated on May 31, 2020.
