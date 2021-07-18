NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - While we wait for the Olympics to start in Japan, the Special Olympics are now underway right here in middle Tennessee. More than 120 athletes took part in track and field events as well as tennis. The games were played at Lipscomb university. For many, this was the first time all year that they've been able to participate.
“Our coaches, athletes, Unified partners, volunteers and staff are thrilled to be back at the track, courts and gym. Athletes have been training hard at home and with their local programs. They are ready to get back out there for this regional competition and for a chance to see friends, show off their athletic skills, and earn what might be their first medal of the year,” Victoria Mehren, Director of Competitions for Special Olympics Tennessee said.
The powerlifting and bocce events will take place the weekend of July 24th in Lebanon and Franklin. Spectator capacity is limited at the games. For more information, click here.
