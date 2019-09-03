WHITE HOUSE, TN (WSMV) - A few minutes before the homecoming football game at White House High School eclipsed the game itself.
The school was announcing the homecoming queen. Among the nominees were volleyball manager Madalyn Ly, a student with special needs at the school. Her identical twin sister Allyson plays on the volleyball team.
Cell phones were rolling when Madalyn and her escort Hunter Matthews when the winner was announced.
School administrators said Madalyn was voted Homecoming Queen by the school. No one knew she was going to win it.
It was hard to tell who was happier, Madalyn or her twin sister.
