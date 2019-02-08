The star treatment was out in full force Friday night for hundreds of Middle Tennessee kids with special needs.
There were 655 churches around the world holding proms for special needs kids as part of the Tim Tebow Foundation’s Night to Shine.
The kids get their hair and makeup done, ride in a limo and then walk the red carpet in front of volunteers posing as paparazzi.
Then there’s a dance party for the kids.
Laura Morris with Crosspoint Church helped put together Friday night’s event in Nashville and said this means the world to the kids.
“Some of them look forward to it all year long,” said Morris. “Most of the kids have come before over the last two years and they just look forward to it and being spoiled rotten.”
Their parents also get the royal treatment, including massages and a nice dinner.
