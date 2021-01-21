NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee General Assembly is expected to wrap up a special session focusing on education on Friday.
The House and Senate passed a series of bills to address the impact of COVID-19 on education during floor sessions on Thursday.
The proposals included holding back third-graders struggling with reading in what’s known as the third-grade reading gate.
“There really should be no legislation that determines retention or even talks about retention because retention is such a critical point for a child,” State Rep. Gloria Johnson, (D) Knoxville said.
The bill also talks about after-school learning mini-camps, learning loss bridge camps, and summer learning camps. An amendment added to the idea will create an appeals process for parents if their kids have to go to summer school.
“There’s no mandate in this bill that a child be retained in third grade. No mandate because we are giving the parent and the child every opportunity that is failing to catch up,” State Rep. Mark White, (R) Memphis said.
Other proposals state lawmakers passed will have local school districts using a phonics-based approach for kindergarten through third grade.
“Would it be perceived in any way as an unfunded mandate? I heard what you said on this bill, but the package we have put together, are there recurring dollars?,” State Rep. Yusuf Hakeem, (D) Chattanooga said.
The bill would also put a way to figure out if students need help and provide support and training for teachers.
“Not only is it not an unfunded mandate, we are funding it well above and beyond anything we did last year, the year before, the year before that,” State Rep. William Lamberth, (R) Portland said.
Another bill approved says students, teachers, schools, and districts will not be penalized due to test results this school year.
Members of the House will be back for a final day of the special session on Friday. That is when they are expected to pass a bill to fund the programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.