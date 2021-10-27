NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – State lawmakers are back in Nashville for another special session. This time the focus is on COVID-19 mandates. Nearly seven dozen bills have been filed. One would allow someone to collect unemployment if they're fired from their job for not taking a Covid-19 vaccine.
House Speaker Cameron Sexton, a Republican, sponsored it. "If they get fired for that, then they should have the ability to claim unemployment insurance. I mean that's what unemployment is there for,” House Speaker Cameron Sexton, (R) Crossville said.
The session comes on the heels of President Joe Biden's proposal to require companies with 100 or more employees to be vaccinated or tested weekly. The president directed the Occupational Safety and Health Administration or OSHA to write a set of rules.
"We talked with people at the federal government level in congress who believe that this is an abuse of their powers. We don't think that's their constitutional duty to have this authority,” Speaker Sexton said.
Democrats like Vincent Dixie question why the session was called in the first place. "I truly believe this is a complete waste of time. We're wasting taxpayer's money. We're wasting our time,” State Rep. Vincent Dixie, (D) Nashville said.
Another bill drawing controversy has to do with school board elections. The proposal would make them partisan. "The school board, there should be one singular focus is how do we make sure to give our students the best educational experience they could possibly have. What difference does it make if you're a democrat or republican? That has no place at all,” State Rep. Dixie said.
"It sets forth school board races as being partisan. You have to be Republican, Democrat or declare Independent and I think that's pretty clear,” Speaker Sexton said. State lawmakers are expected to stay in Nashville until at least Friday. Thursday will be the first day committees will take up the slew of bills.
