NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Thousands of sequins are on display in Studio A at the Grand Ole Opry.
They all belong to Dolly Parton; her iconic outfits will be on display in a month long exhibit. The exhibit is called "My Opry Memories" and it just opened Friday morning.
The exhibit opened with the help of Parton's long time creative director and production manager. The two had spoken about their wardrobe choices and design during a panel discussion.
"My Opry Memories" celebrates Parton's 50th anniversary since her induction into the Grand Ole Opry. It will be on display now through Oct. 31.
