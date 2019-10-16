It’s no secret Nashville is growing and sometimes that growth can affect your commute.
“A couple years ago there was a point where third, fourth and fifth, north of Broadway were all closed,” Metro councilman Sean Parker said.
Parker was just named the chairman of a new Metro Council committee that will look into road closures and if they all have proper permits.
“I’ve definitely heard complaints about that. I’ve definitely heard reports of that,” Parker said. “It’s a big issue for traffic.”
Public Works says anytime a right of way will be blocked for any amount of time, a permit is required, including sidewalks.
“I biked from my home here for this interview and had to go into the road there to get here,” Parker said.
The lack of sidewalks is why Laurent Champonnios bought a car when he moved to East Nashville from France to open his restaurant, One Upon a Time in France.
“I love Nashville but I think it has a real transportation problem,” Champonnios said. “If you don’t have a car, basically you are nothing.”
Another Metro special committee will be looking into how to cut sidewalk costs and add more where they’re needed.
“A big part of what we want to do on this committee is look at what best practices other cities are doing,” Parker said. “See if we can learn some things from other cities."
There are eight special committees, that each focus on a specific topic. They are made up of five council members and citizens and will work together for the next three and a half months to answer those questions.
