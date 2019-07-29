NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Republican Speaker Select Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, announced Monday that Scott Gilmer would serve as his Chief of Staff if he were elected Speaker of the House during the special session in August.

Gilmer previously served as Chief of Staff for former House Speaker Beth Harwell. He also served as Speaker Glen Casada’s Chief of Staff after Cade Cothren left the speaker’s staff in May.

“My vision as Speaker of the House of Representatives is stability, policy, and consistency, and Scott Gilmer exemplifies those three categories,” Sexton said in a news release. “Scott’s experience and institutional knowledge will provide a steady hand and a smooth transition as we move forward and continue to build upon our successes.”

Gilmer has served in the Tennessee General Assembly for over 10 years, seven of which has been in the Chief of Staff role for previous speakers.

“I thank Speaker Select Sexton for this opportunity, and I look forward to continuing to serve the great people of Tennessee,” Gilmer said in a news release.