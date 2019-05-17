TN House Speaker Glen Casada (on Breaking BG)

House Speaker Glen Casada (R-Franklin)

 TN General Assembly

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - House Speaker Glen Casada has resigned his position with Merck Pharmaceutical, according to the Speaker’s office.

According to Casada’s website, he has worked in veterinary pharmaceuticals since his graduation from Western Kentucky University in 1982.

Casada has been the center of several growing scandals in the past months, including one involving text messages he exchanged with former Chief of Staff Cade Cothren containing inappropriate comments about women.

He has also been outspoken in his support of Rep. David Byrd, R-Waynesboro, the subject of a News4 I-Team investigation. Three women have accused Byrd of sexual misconduct while they were teenagers on the Wayne County High School basketball team he coached more than 30 years ago.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.