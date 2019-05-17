NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - House Speaker Glen Casada has resigned his position with Merck Pharmaceutical, according to the Speaker’s office.
According to Casada’s website, he has worked in veterinary pharmaceuticals since his graduation from Western Kentucky University in 1982.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former top aide for Tennessee's embattled House speaker who resigned after admitting to once using cocaine in a legi…
Casada has been the center of several growing scandals in the past months, including one involving text messages he exchanged with former Chief of Staff Cade Cothren containing inappropriate comments about women.
He has also been outspoken in his support of Rep. David Byrd, R-Waynesboro, the subject of a News4 I-Team investigation. Three women have accused Byrd of sexual misconduct while they were teenagers on the Wayne County High School basketball team he coached more than 30 years ago.
