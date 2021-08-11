NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - House Speaker Cameron Sexton says he is drafting a letter to request a special session from Governor Bill Lee after a number of new mask mandates were implemented in Tennessee schools.

Sexton promised to call the special session if Tennessee school districts mandated masks in the classroom.

After Speaker Sexton's comments, Williamson County Schools, Metro Nashville Public Schools, Marshall County Schools and Hancock County Schools all implemented their own mask mandates for the start of their respective school years.

News4 reached out to the speaker's office, which responded:

"Speaker Sexton is in the process of working with House members on a draft of a letter to Governor Lee requesting a special session. When completed, members will be able to sign on to the letter before it is sent."

On Monday, Governor Lee told News4 a special session was not out of the question.

The governor has continually emphasized parental choice and personal decision-making when it comes to masking in schools.

“A parent knows best about their own individual child and what’s best for them,” Lee said. “So I would encourage, and I have encouraged school districts to do this. If they need to, listen to their parents. And the way our state, the laws in our state are set up, school districts have the authority to make those decisions.”

