SPARTA, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday that a Sparta woman was charged in the death of her husband.
Officials say Patricia Iraggi, 73, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder for fatally shooting her husband, 77-year-old Domenico Iraggi.
The investigation began July 20 when deputies with the White County Sheriff's Department found Domenico dead from a gunshot wound at a residence on Woodland Trail in Sparta. Patricia was at the scene as well. She had a gunshot wound to her face.
The TBI says Patricia was arrested Wednesday. She was booked into White County Jail on a $300,000 bond.
