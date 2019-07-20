NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two Southwest Airlines jets collided while being moved backwards away from the airport gates at Nashville International Airport on Saturday evening around 8:15 p.m.
In a statement, a Southwest Airlines spokeswoman Michelle Agnew said "During pushback, the winglet of Southwest Flight 1555 with scheduled service between Nashville and St. Louis, came into contact with the winglet of Southwest Flight 4580 with scheduled service between Nashville and Atlanta."
Agnew added that both aircraft returned to the gate under their own power and were taken out of service for maintenance evaluation.
