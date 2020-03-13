NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Following Gov. Bill Lee's state of emergency declaration for coronavirus, the 2020 Southern Women's Show Nashville has been cancelled.
The show was scheduled for March 26-29. Organizers say the decision was made after Gov. Lee requested all non-essential travel be rescheduled.
“We’re extremely disappointed to cancel this incredible event that brings the community together, however, the safety, health and well-being of attendees, exhibitors and other participants is our top priority,” said Stacy Abernethy, executive show manager of the Southern Women’s Show in a news release. “We look forward to seeing everyone next year for a fun weekend filled with shopping, celebrity guests, food demos and more.”
Those who bought tickets for the event should receive an email soon with more information.
