COLLEGE GROVE, TN (WSMV) - Southern Living has picked College Grove, TN to be the site of its Showcase Home Build.
The Home Builders Association of Middle Tennessee produces the event, which features new homes created by the industry's top builders and designers. Sunday marked the final day of public tours after 15 days of them.
The five showcase houses are going to be featured in a spring print issue of Southern Living Magazine.
"A lot of people come in and they're either building their homes, or renovating or they are coming in for interior design ideas," Christy Huff of Stonegate Homes said. "All the homes are completely floor to ceiling decorated - rugs, artwork, everything."
Southern Living Magazine is owned by Meredith Corporation, the same company that owns News4.
