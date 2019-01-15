Nashville businesses are stepping up to help struggling families who don't know when they're going to get their next paycheck because of the government shutdown.
So far, five businesses have signed up to offer discounts.
"It might not be something huge that someone else was able to do, we do what we can," Surreal McDonald, owner of Surreal Spice Creations said.
Surreal McDonald is offering a 20% discount at her restaurant called Surreal Spice Creations to her neighbors who are impacted by the government shutdown.
Her business is part of a growing list in Southeast Nashville.
"Knowing that I didn't have millions of dollars to give to every single family, I thought about how to get the community involved," Cheryl Mayes who came up with Southeast Nashville Community Cares said.
Mayes has been going to different businesses this week to see if they want to pitch in. Hearing from panicked families is what drove her to help.
"We don't know how we're going to pay for services. We don't know how we're going to get food on the table. We just need some help," Mayes said.
To get the deals, you'll need to show your federal employee ID and a copy of the flyer.
Mayes and McDonald hope it will catch on in other parts of Davidson County.
"Stand up. Let's stand up. Let's get together, Nashville, Antioch, surrounding areas and help everyone," McDonald said.
"We've always been a giving community in Southeast Nashville and this tells me we're going to continue in that giving manner," Mayes said.
Here are the list of deals:
Surreal Spice Creations – 20% Discount
2940 Murfreesboro Pike, Ste #114
H & T’s Home Cooking – 25% Discount
2264 Murfreesboro Pike
Philly & Burgers – 20% Discount
5359 Mt. View Rd (Kroger Plaza)
Seafood Sensations – Contact business for details on discount
5325 Mt. View Rd. (Kroger Plaza)
Hampton Inn (Antioch) – Free Breakfast
210 Crossings Place
If your business would like to be added, contact Cheryl Mayes at senashvillecommunity@gmail.com.
