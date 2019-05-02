NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A woman was killed and an infant child is in critical condition after a pickup truck they were riding in ran off Dove Creek Road on Wednesday night and struck a tree.
According to Metro Police, 18-year-old Johanna Elizabeth Martin-Mateo was believed to be the driver of the 2004 Chevrolet truck that contained five people. The truck was traveling near the intersection of Dove Creek Court around 6:20 p.m. when the crash happened. Martin-Mateo was not wearing a seatbelt.
There were two other adults in the vehicle, 30-year-old Yolmi Funes and 34-year-old Elda Leonor Merida.
In addition to the 4-month-old (Merida's daughter) who has life-threatening injuries, a 10-month-old boy was also in the truck and was not seriously injured. The boy is the son of Martin-Mateo. Both children were in child seats but investigators said they were not properly restrained.
Investigators have not yet determined why the pickup truck left the roadway. There was also no indication of drug or alcohol use involved.
