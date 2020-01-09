An older man fired back at two suspects who he said were trying to rob him Thursday morning on Selena Drive in South Nashville.

Shots Fired in South Nashville - 1/9/20

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An older man fired back at two suspects who he said were trying to rob him Thursday morning on Selena Drive in South Nashville.

According to Metro Police, a man was sitting in his car warming it up when the two men approached. The man said they opened the doors on both sides of his car and one of the men hit him in the head with something.

The driver grabbed a gun he had in the car and the two suspects ran away. The man told investigators that one of the suspects shot at him so he shot back.

Police are still searching for the two suspects involved, both were reportedly wearing ski masks. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers.

If you have information on this case or other cases,
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer who joined WSMV in September 2018.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.