NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An older man fired back at two suspects who he said were trying to rob him Thursday morning on Selena Drive in South Nashville.
According to Metro Police, a man was sitting in his car warming it up when the two men approached. The man said they opened the doors on both sides of his car and one of the men hit him in the head with something.
The driver grabbed a gun he had in the car and the two suspects ran away. The man told investigators that one of the suspects shot at him so he shot back.
Police are still searching for the two suspects involved, both were reportedly wearing ski masks. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.