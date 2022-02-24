NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Home sweet home doesn't come without concern for Jynette Bonds - especially on weeks like this one, with the flood-prone Seven Mile Creek rushing alongside her home.
Last March, the creek flooded her house while she was away. Her babysitter and 1-year-old son had to be rescued out of a window by a neighbor. The damage and repairs to her home were so extensive, Bonds just moved back in last month.
"You're worried about the items you put back in your house," Bonds said. "You're just kind of anticipating - could this happen again after spending money just to fix it up."
The flood in March 2021 was so bad, it cost some homeowners living on Suter Drive in South Nashville around $100,000 in damage, flooding cars, basements, and furniture.
With heavy rain triggering a flood threat again this week, Bonds says she won't be taking any chances. Already Tuesday night, she drove to a friend's house to get away from the creek.
"Every single raindrop that comes in you're pretty traumatized," Bonds said. "We have no notification that you have 10 minutes to leave. Maybe 10 minutes once that water starts rushing in," Bonds said.
Bonds said she checks the height of the creek regularly during periods of heavy rain.
Given what she went through last year, she'll keep her bags packed.
It's very emotional," Bonds said. "It's a joyful experience and I'm grateful to be back in and with my neighbors and be in this city but it's fearful."
