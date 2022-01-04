NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Some South Gulch homeowners are calling for more to be done in their neighborhood after one of their vehicles was broken into on Jan. 2 and it happened less than 2 months after another of their vehicles was stolen from the same home.

Brittany Olsen said the driver side of her boyfriend’s pick-up truck was smashed very early on Monday January 2 and she said what happened at their home on Southside Place has been a frequent occurrence most of last year in their neighborhood

“We were asleep and all of a sudden we heard a car alarm outside going off. Looked outside and we were awake just enough to see some cars speeding off,” said Brittany Olsen.

That’s how Olsen and her boyfriend started the new year.

“It’s really frustrating,” Olsen said.

The Jan. 2 incident with the car-break-in was caught on camera. An individual got out of a vehicle by Olsen’s driveway, walked up to driver side of their truck, and then the alarm went off and lights began flashing on the truck. The suspect rushed back into their car and three cars sped off.

“At the time we didn’t know what really happened. My boyfriend came outside and took a look and our truck window had been smashed in,” Olsen said. “We’re locking our car doors, trying to be as safe as possible and it keeps happening,”

Not what Olsen wanted to be dealing with after just a month and a half ago in November, her car​ was stolen from this same driveway.

“It’s really frustrating. I haven’t even gotten my car back from when it was stolen with insurance and everything,” Olsen said. “So just a little over a month later still haven’t gotten all of that squared away and now we’re dealing with his car. It feels like it’s getting worse and worse,” she added.

Metro Police told News 4 Midtown Hills Precinct have focused on this area for many months which has been hit hard with car-break-ins.

“It’s gotten worse and worse even in the last 6 months. We’re continuously seeing even in the last 2 weeks before this happened with the truck, we got it on camera that there were people going through the neighborhood checking doors,” Olsen said.

Olsen said the pick-up truck was locked and she doesn’t believe anything was taken from the vehicle.

And just like she did a month a half ago, Olsen is calling for more to be done to help her neighborhood.

“There has to be something done in the neighborhood. We need more lighting possibly in the neighborhood or having one of the like surveillance cameras here installed just having that blue light will help deter these people from breaking in,” Olsen said. “Possibly more like police surveillance throughout the neighborhood more often,” she added.

Metro Police told News 4 there are groups, who possibly live in the area, who target these new developments and short-term rentals here.

MNPD said they have put out hundreds of Park Smart signs, had overtime initiatives, including meetings with short term rental owners & community members, in order to address these issues. The police department also said they support license plate readers.

“I don’t feel as safe as often as I used to. So something has to be done,” Olsen said.