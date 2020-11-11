WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A fugitive wanted out of South Carolina has been arrested in Wilson County after an overnight manhunt.
Great news! The manhunt is now over after detectives have just taken Joshua N. Nelson into custody. The wanted fugitive out of South Carolina had 10 active warrants on numerous drug and weapons offenses. pic.twitter.com/Qs78wIzxWf— Wilson Co Sheriff (@wilsonsheriff) November 12, 2020
On Wednesday, Wilson County Sheriff officials say Joshua Nelson fled from officials. He has 10 active warrants on weapon and drug violations.
UPDATE: (6:32am 11/12/20) The search is ongoing as of this morning. Fugitive is believed to still be in the area and now wearing a white tank top and white basketball shorts. Again, if you see this individual, do not make contact with him. Please call 911.— Wilson Co Sheriff (@wilsonsheriff) November 12, 2020
During the search, deputies put out a safety alert for the Centerville/Goshen Road area.
Nelson was taken into custody on Thursday morning.
