NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A fugitive wanted out of South Carolina was arrested in Nashville on Monday by TBI agents.
Divine Chavious, 26, was wanted out of Aiken, South Carolina after he escaped while handcuffed from the Sheriff’s Office there on June 1, 2018.
Chavious had active warrants for Unlawful Carry of a Pistol, Flight to Avoid, Simple Larceny, and Possession of Marijuana.
Based upon information received during the course of the investigation, TBI Agents and officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department SWAT team executed a search warrant Monday at an apartment on Creekwood Drive. Officers found Chavious hiding in a closet of the home, holding a firearm.
Chavious was arrested and charged with one count of Felon in Possession of a Handgun and Warrant of Arrest for Crime in another state.
He was booked into the Davidson County Jail, where he is being held on a $250,000 bond while awaiting transport back to South Carolina.
