An officer was injured after a shooting in Macon County on Tuesday afternoon, sources told News 4.
The shooting took place outside of Westmoreland, sources told News 4. Multiple agencies are on scene of the shooting and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents and foresenics scientists are headed there as well.
Sources said the unidentified officer was taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown at this time.
News 4 has a crew headed to the scene and will bring you updates on air and online.
