NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Sources tell News 4 that Metro Schools will start the academic year to learning remotely.

Dr. Adrienne Battle will make an official announcement on Thursday afternoon.

Metro Nashville Public Schools are expected to start on August 4. In June, the schools released a plan.

Metro district leaders are giving every student hot spots and tablets to learn remotely, especially since not every home has WIFI.

Metro Public Schools announce plan for reopening Nashville city leaders released a plan for reopening Metro Public Schools in August.

However, that plan came out shortly before the mayor moved the city back to Phase Two of the reopening plan. Schools were part of Phase 3 of the plan.

Mayor announces Nashville to rollback to Phase Two on reopening plan Mayor John Cooper announced Thursday during a press conference that Nashville would revert to Phase Two on the Roadmap for Reopening.

Thursday's news comes after Davidson County reported the highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The Metro Public Health Department reported 688 new COVID-19 cases, raising the county's total to 13,440. Of the 688 new cases, the health department said 172 of the positive results came from a backlog of cases from mid to late June. The health department is now working with a new lab and expects to eliminate or significantly reduce future reporting delays.

News 4 talked to the State’s Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn yesterday about virtual learning. Parents have concerns about it being effective, especially younger kids learning to read.

She says they’re suggesting districts to prioritize in person learning for younger grades, but the state is also working on how they can build early literacy in remote environments.

TN education commissioner shares plans for upcoming school year Masks, temperature checks, and social distancing are all things that will be happening to keep students and faculty safe while at school when a new school year begins.

News 4 will stream the news conference at 1 p.m. so parents and staff can know what to expect in the coming weeks. To see the meeting streaming on our app, click here.