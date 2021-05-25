MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Sources confirmed to News 4 that a man wanted in connection for sexual assault in Mount Juliet was arrested in Indianapolis.

Authorities arrested 28-year-old Kevin Bennett on Saturday. according to a news release from the Philadelphia District Attorney.

Sources told News 4 that Bennett is being investigated in a brutal sexual assault of an adult entertainer from Deja Vu in April.

During the incident in Mount Juliet, police said the man forced his way into the woman's apartment. Police said the man hit the woman in the head with his gun, tied her up, and brutally sexually assaulted her. Before he ran away, police told News4 he robbed her too.

It is believed that Bennett could be tied to cases from Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, and possibly other states.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a news release he intends to charge Bennett with multiple counts of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and stalking for allegedly committing a series of sexual assaults against three women that occurred earlier this month.

Detectives from the Philadelphia Police Department Special Victims Unit (SVU), with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), worked quickly and professionally to solve this complex investigation involving surveillance footage, forensic evidence, and eyewitness identification.

Bennett is alleged to have selected women to victimize by frequenting Philadelphia-area nightclubs and following them to their respective residences in Philadelphia, Montgomery, and Delaware counties. In one incident, Bennett is alleged to have even posed as a utility worker to gain access to one location in Philadelphia. All three sexual assaults occurred in Philadelphia.