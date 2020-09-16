NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Sources confirmed to News 4 that a limited amount of fans will be allowed at Tennessee Titans game starting in October.
Sources said that an undisclosed amount of fans will be allowed to be in attendance at Nissan Stadium when the Titans face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 4.
Fans are not able to attend the home opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 20.
Nashville is still in a modified Phase two of its reopening plan, which does not allow for fans at professional sporting event.
The official announcement is expected to be made at a news conference on Thursday morning with Mayor John Cooper and health officials.
News 4 is working to gather more information about this breaking news story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.