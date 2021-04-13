LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. (WSMV) - Lawrenceburg Police are currently investigating a shooting near the Summit of Lawrenceburg, according to WWLX radio in Lawrenceburg.
The incident occurred just after 8 p.m. at the Prosser Road healthcare facility.
Lawrence County EMS transported to Southern Tennessee Regional with a possible gunshot wound. They are in an unknown condition.
According to sources, due to the proximity to the scene, the hospital was placed on lockdown.
No suspect information is available at this time.
This story is developing and will be updated as information is made available.
