NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An announcement is expected on Wednesday that IndyCar racing will return to Nashville next year.

A press conference will be held on Wednesday to announce what is being billed as a major sports and entertainment event addition to occur annually in downtown Nashville.

Sources told News4 it would be IndyCar's return to Tennessee. A Nashville group had been discussing a road-course race through the streets of Nashville.

+4 NTT INDYCAR race 'step closer' to coming to Nashville The Music City is "one step closer" to bringing an annual NTT INDYCAR SERIES urban street race to Nashville.

The organizers of the Music City Grand Prix hosted Roger Penske and members of the IndyCar team last month.

"We collectively agreed to work toward finalizing an agreement to bring an urban racing festival to Nashville with a presence at Nissan Stadium. While we are all excited by the Music City Grand Prix plans, to be clear this process is not finalized," the organizers said in a statement last month.

The group said the planning for the Music City Grand Prix "has been very deliberate," due to "evolving challenges" of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"MCGP will continue to be thoughtful and thorough in our preparation and communications in order to create an event that meets our vision, delivers for IndyCar and reflects the high standards Nashville has set for major annual events. We look forward to sharing more information once agreements are fully completed," the organizers said in a statement last month.

IndyCar ran races at the Nashville Superspeedway in Wilson County from 2001-2008. NASCAR recently announced a return to that racetrack next year.