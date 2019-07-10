NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has asked embattled state Rep. David Byrd not to run for re-election, News4 has learned.
Senior administrative officials confirmed the Lee had asked Byrd, R-Waynesboro, not to run for re-election next year.
Byrd has been the subject of a series of News4 Investigates stories about his alleged relationships with three former girls basketball players while he was their coach at Wayne County High School.
In a cell phone video posted on Twitter on Tuesday, Anna Grabowski started talking to Lee as he was entering an event in Decatur, TN.
@TheTNHoller pic.twitter.com/EkiqKG7dpF— Anna Bernie Grabowski (@AnnaGrabowski) July 10, 2019
After small talk, Grabowski asked Lee “Will you get the child molester out of the legislature right away, David Byrd? Get him out of there?”
“That’s gonna happen soon,” Lee replied before entering the Boys and Girls Club.
In the video, Grabowski told Lee that Byrd should be removed immediately along with embattled House Speaker Glen Casada, just before she was moved away from speaking to the governor by a member of his staff.
The staff member could be heard on video telling Grabowski "I'm sorry ma'am" as the governor was escorted inside.
"I'm a citizen of this county, sir, you don't need to knock me out of the way. Nobody can talk to them unless they agree, is that the deal?" said Grabowski.
July 10, 2019
Lee's team guarded him more heavily as he left the event, Grabowski recorded another video of her shouting to him to "Get Casada out now!" Lee was escorted to a vehicle and did not acknowledge her.
She did tweet after her encounter that it was 'good to know' that Byrd would be gone soon but did not understand why Casada was allowed to stay an extra two months. She blamed Lee's team from allowing her to ask that question to him.
Good to know @GovBillLee says molester Byrd will be gone soon. I wanted to hear why he is letting Casada stay an extra 2 months, but as I asked that, several men surrounded him and me, building a wall, as it were. #ListeningTour? @TheTNHoller @knoxnews https://t.co/QIcZmmA6Rq— Anna Bernie Grabowski (@AnnaGrabowski) July 10, 2019
A senior communications aide to Lee reached out to News4 Wednesday morning, noting the video did not show the entire interaction, and therefore could be taken out of context.
Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, has said she had planned to sign a resolution to expel Byrd from the state legislature that could be heard at next month’s special session to choose a new House Speaker after Casada steps down.
Johnson said she would sign the resolution on Thursday.
