NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The iconic guitar scoreboard perched in right field at First Horizon Park sustained significant damage during the March tornadoes.
Thankfully, the Nashville Sounds are making progress on repairing the scoreboard and shared footage of the progress with News4.
A spokesperson for the Sounds tells News4 repair crews were on-site last week to begin replacing portions of the scoreboard that were damaged in the storm. Crews also installed LED panels that make up the new and improved neck of the guitar. Installation has also began on the back metal flashing which provides the edges of the guitar and the scrim backing of the guitar.
Construction work on the scoreboard is expected to be completed by the end of next week, weather permitting.
