NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Sounds and Mayor David Briley hosted a pop-up baseball game on Tuesday against fourth graders at Whitsitt Elementary School.
The game was a part of Major League Baseball’s Play Ball initiative for kids.
“It’s a parntership between the Sounds and MLB to do the Play Ball initiative,” said Briley. “It’s meant to teach young people about the game of baseball and this school, Whitsitt Elementary, is about 70% Latine, so getting kids a new exposure is important to the initiative.”
The overall effort is to get kids excited to be outside and getting active during summer break.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.